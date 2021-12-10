Torrid (NYSE:CURV) PT Lowered to $18.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
CURV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.
CURV opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.78. Torrid has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $33.19.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $23,809,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $8,950,000.
Torrid Company Profile
Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
