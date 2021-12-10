Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12,475.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,937.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.08 and its 200 day moving average is $133.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

