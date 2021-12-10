Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 565 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $123.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

