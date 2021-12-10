Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

