Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 996 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $90.03 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of -169.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,563,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

