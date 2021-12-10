Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $79,000 in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 66.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

