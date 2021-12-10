Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $57,000 Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $75.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

