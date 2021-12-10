Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $71,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $144.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

