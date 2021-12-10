Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 423.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

