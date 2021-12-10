Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,563,258 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

MRVL stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

