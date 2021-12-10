Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $94,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Middleby by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Middleby by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $187.23 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.72.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.75.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

