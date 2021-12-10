Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $416.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.25.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

