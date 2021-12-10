Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.65) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TXP opened at GBX 106 ($1.41) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.25. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 37.75 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £223.38 million and a P/E ratio of 353.33.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

