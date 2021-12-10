Trabzonspor Fan Token Price Tops $4.55 on Major Exchanges (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $4.55 or 0.00009419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00319345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CRYPTO:TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

