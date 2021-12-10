Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 9,537 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,098% compared to the average daily volume of 796 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

