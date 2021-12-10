Traders Purchase Large Volume of Xerox Call Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 26,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average volume of 2,930 call options.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $21.06 on Friday. Xerox has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 232.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 2,248.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Xerox by 183.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Xerox by 69.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

