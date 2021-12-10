Traders Purchase Large Volume of Xerox Call Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 26,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average volume of 2,930 call options.
Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $21.06 on Friday. Xerox has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.
In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 232.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 2,248.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Xerox by 183.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Xerox by 69.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
