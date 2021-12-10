Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 74,570 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

FNCL opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.28. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $58.68.

