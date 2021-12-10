Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $560,000 in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

LCID opened at 36.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 37.47. Lucid Group Inc has a 1-year low of 9.88 and a 1-year high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 36.75.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

