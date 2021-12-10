Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,050 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Sonos by 73.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 34.0% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.