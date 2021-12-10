Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares by 92.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HIBL opened at $72.84 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08.

