Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,301 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

