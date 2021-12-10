Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,135 Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXE stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

