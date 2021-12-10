TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 106,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $534.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

