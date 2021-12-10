Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Sets New 12-Month High at $244.80

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 244.80 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 241.60 ($3.20), with a volume of 6670201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.20 ($3.21).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBOX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.32) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.51) to GBX 282 ($3.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.51) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.51) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.12) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($3.26).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.