TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,954 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 74.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,290,000.

Shares of VAW stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.70. 169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,222. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.90 and a fifty-two week high of $197.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.65.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

