TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,063 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

