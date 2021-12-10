TrueWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises about 4.2% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $43.56. 27,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

