TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $518,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.68. 27,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,815. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

