TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,651 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 691,462 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 183,924 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,651,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,135,000.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.64. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average is $110.75. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $113.16.

