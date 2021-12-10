Truist Securiti Weighs in on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.68) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.67). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

