Truist Securities Increases Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Price Target to $13.00

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of APTS opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 249,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,935 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 415,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 222,629 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

