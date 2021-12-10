Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Raised to $183.00 at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $152.89 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -191.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.45.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $626,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $47,549.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,917. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

