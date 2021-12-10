Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 32.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 57,007 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

