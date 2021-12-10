Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,392,000 after acquiring an additional 402,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,999,000 after acquiring an additional 889,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

