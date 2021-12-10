Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 313 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,012,000 after buying an additional 135,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after buying an additional 175,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,450,000 after buying an additional 174,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $63.99 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

