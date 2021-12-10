Tudor Pickering Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price hoisted by Tudor Pickering to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WCP. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.08.

TSE WCP opened at C$7.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.46 and a 12-month high of C$8.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,533,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,355,406.60. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$897,918.55. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,970 shares of company stock valued at $276,466.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

