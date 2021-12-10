Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.