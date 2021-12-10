Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKC. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.