Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

