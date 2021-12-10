Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TYL opened at $513.22 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $516.85 and a 200-day moving average of $480.95.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

