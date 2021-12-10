Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of TYL opened at $513.22 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $516.85 and a 200-day moving average of $480.95.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.