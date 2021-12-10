UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HENKY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

