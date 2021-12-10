UBS Group Reiterates “£162” Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £162 ($214.83) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($226.63) to £171.90 ($227.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($238.70) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($232.06) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £150 ($198.91) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($255.93) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £164.63 ($218.32).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £111.35 ($147.66) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is £127.51 and its 200 day moving average is £133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -267.67. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 9,912 ($131.44) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($260.98).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

