Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Securities

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UDMY. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Get Udemy alerts:

UDMY opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.