Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $35.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Udemy traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 696511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Udemy Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

