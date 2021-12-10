UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.55.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09. UiPath has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

