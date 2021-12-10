Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) COO Sells $2,115,810.60 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $404.41 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $14,355,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.42.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.