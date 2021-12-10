Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Purchases $138,180.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UFI opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 3.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,766,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

