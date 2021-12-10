Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s 3rd Largest Position

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 3.5% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.84. 8,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,606. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

