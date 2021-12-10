United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $178.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.00 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $186.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $710.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.10 million to $712.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $854.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.20 million to $858.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.41. 386,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,920. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 78,786 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 814,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after buying an additional 286,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 2,824.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 53,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

