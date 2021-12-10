United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of United Natural Foods worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

